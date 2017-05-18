Samsung Electronics to release new tablet PC

Samsung Electronics Co. said it has started selling a new tablet PC on Thursday, which runs on the Windows 10 operating system.



The South Korean tech giant kicked off sales of the Galaxy Book, which can connect to keyboards and be used like a laptop. As it runs on the Windows platform, consumers can use most PC software, such as Photoshop.





A model poses for a photo with the Galaxy Book devices in this photo released by Samsung Electronics Co. on May 18, 2017. (Yonhap)

Samsung said the Galaxy Book will come with the same pen that's sold with its Galaxy Note smartphones.The Galaxy Book will be released in two sizes, and come with either Wi-Fi or the long-term evolution network.The Wi-Fi edition of the 12-inch Galaxy Book will come with a price tag of 1.59 million won ($1,413), while that of the LTE model stands at 1.69 million won. The 12-inch edition will come with a keyboard, although it is not included for the 10-inch models. (Yonhap)