McMaster says he understands procedural problem in Korea with THAAD deployment decision

WASHINGTON -- US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster told South Korea's presidential envoy that he is aware that there is a procedural problem in South Korea with the decision to host the US THAAD missile defense system, the envoy said.



McMaster made the remark when special envoy Hong Seok-hyun told him that there is a controversy over South Korea's procedure leading to the decision to host THAAD and there is a need to discuss the issue in the National Assembly, the envoy told reporters.





US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster (AP-Yonhap)

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense was not discussed in Hong's meeting with President Donald Trump, he said.During the campaign, South Korean President Moon Jae-in was critical of the decision to host THAAD, arguing that the decision was made without due process to collect public opinion. Presidential aides say the stance does not necessarily mean Moon is opposed to the deployment.Trump fueled opposition to THAAD among the South Korean public by demanding the South pay for the US$1 billion system. The demand runs counter to a deployment agreement in which the US agreed to pay for the system if the South agreed to host it and provide land. (Yonhap)