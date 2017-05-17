Female military official named veterans affairs chief

A female lieutenant colonel on Wednesday was tapped as veterans affairs minister, marking the first case of a female official at the post, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



“President Moon Jae-in appointed Pee Woo-jin as minister of patriots and veterans affairs,” Cho Hyun-ock, senior presidential secretary for personnel affairs, said in a briefing.





Pee Woo-jin (Yonhap)