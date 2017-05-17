Ring busted for stealing USFK vehicles

Police said Wednesday they have arrested a ring of people, including a U.S. soldier, over illegally taking US Forces Korea vehicles out of a base to sell them to civilians.



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said six people are accused of conspiring to steal three Humvee vehicles each worth some 40 million won ($35,700) to 70 million won from a US base here in June and September last year.





This photo released by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on May 17, 2017, shows a Humvee vehicle stolen from USFK. (Yonhap)

The suspects, including a 47-year-old Korean-American soldier, were all booked without detention, they said.Police officers said the theft of active military vehicles is unprecedented here, noting that the suspects camouflaged them as disused equipment.A 54-year-old man who bought one of the carriers for 11 million won to use it in his moviemaking work was also booked without detention, police said.The ring members were caught while attempting to transport the remaining two Humvees abroad, with Sri Lanka and Mongolia as possible destinations, to sell them, police said.Police said they are also investigating if they were involved in other smuggling cases. (Yonhap)