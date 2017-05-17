Band Raw By Peppers to release album ‘Cosmos’

Raw By Peppers (Craft and Jun)

Post-rock band Raw By Peppers hopes to mesmerize fans with its unique sound and style with its first studio ‘Cosmos,’ to be released on noon Thursday.According to its agency Craft and Jun, the album will consist of 13 tracks and will build on the dreamlike and peculiar sound that it has shown in the previously-released EP “Spaceship Out of Bones.” The theme of the album will be “a space travel of three boys,” modeled after the trio.“In order to carry the full energy (of RawBy Peppers) the album was recorded in a single take,” the agency said.Mastering engineer Emily Lazar worked on the album, which Craft and Jun said marks the first time the Grammy-nominated engineer has worked on an album by a Korean artist.Raw By Peppers has been invited to perform in this year’s Primavera Sound music festival later in the month in Barcelona, Spain.The band is also slated to hold a concert in Seoul on June 16 and 17, and will take part in the Jisan Vally Rock Music Valley Festival scheduled for July in Jisan, Gyeonggi Province.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)