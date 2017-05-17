Flower festival canceled over GMO fears

A tractor removes a field where rapeseeds are planted in Taebaek, Gangwon Province, on Wednesday, after an unauthorized genetically-modified organisms was found. (Yonhap)

An annual flower festival was canceled in South Korea after unauthorized strains of genetically-modified organisms were found, the festival board said Wednesday.The Taebaeksan Rape Flower Festival preparatory committee said that they decided to cancel its festival as flower specimen was tested positive for living modified organisms. South Korea entirely bans LMOs, or living organisms that have been altered using genetic engineering techniques, which may confuse the ecosystem as they can reproduce.The LMO flowers in Taebaeksan Park were detected during an inspect by the state-run Korea Seed & Variety Service on a total of eight rapeseed cultivation areas nationwide.The rapeseeds were planted in March last year. The festival board said it bought 50 kilograms of the seeds from the seed distributors.The committee disposed all rape flowers planted in Taebaeksan Park on Tuesday upon the order of the KSVS.The festival was originally scheduled to for June 2-6.“The incident has not only damaged the image of the festival but also caused serious problems such as subsidy settlement and civil liability due to cancellation of group travel,” said an official of the festival, adding it would take strict legal action against the seed distributors and others responsible, if any.By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)