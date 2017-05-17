Korean med professors arrested for diploma scam

(Courtesy of Yongin Dongbu Police Station)

Faculty members of a Korean medicine college in Seoul were arrested on allegations of selling confidential lab test data for students preparing for masters and PhD dissertations, said the police on Tuesday.The unnamed suspects, a 59-year-old professor and a 40-year-old assistant professor, are accused of making illicit proceeds of about 750 million won ($668,747) since 2012 by providing personally analyzed lab results to paying students and approving the submitted results as committee advisers. Their 45 clients were booked without detention.Police plan to file a request to the Ministry of Education to tighten surveillance against academic scams.(mkjung@heraldcorp.com)