Korean med professors arrested for diploma scam

Published : 2017-05-17 15:54
Updated : 2017-05-17 15:54

Faculty members of a Korean medicine college in Seoul were arrested on allegations of selling confidential lab test data for students preparing for masters and PhD dissertations, said the police on Tuesday. 

(Courtesy of Yongin Dongbu Police Station)

The unnamed suspects, a 59-year-old professor and a 40-year-old assistant professor, are accused of making illicit proceeds of about 750 million won ($668,747) since 2012 by providing personally analyzed lab results to paying students and approving the submitted results as committee advisers. Their 45 clients were booked without detention.

Police plan to file a request to the Ministry of Education to tighten surveillance against academic scams.

