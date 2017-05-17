Son Heung-min to return home with Tottenham teammates next week

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min will return home with his teammates next week for promotional events, the club's main sponsor said Wednesday.



AIA, the pan-Asian insurance group that sponsors the English Premier League club, said Son and his clubmates Kyle Walker, Kevin Wimmer and Ben Davies will make a three-day visit to South Korea starting next Tuesday. AIA said Tottenham players will attend various fan events during their stay and meet with its South Korean branch employees.



In this photo released by the Associated Press on April 5, 2017, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring a goal against Swansea City during their English Premier League match at Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales. (Yonhap)

This is the first time since 2005 that Tottenham players will visit South Korea. Twelve years ago, the London-based club landed in South Korea to play an invitational club tournament that also featured Olympique Lyonnais, PSV Eindhoven and Real Sociedad.Following their South Korea visit, Son and his Tottenham teammates will fly to Hong Kong to play a friendly match with Kitchee SC on May 26.Tottenham have confirmed a second-place finish in the EPL following their 2-1 win over Manchester United last Sunday. They will play Leicester City on Thursday before wrapping up their EPL campaign with Hull City on Sunday.Son, who won the EPL Player of the Month award for April, is on the verge of setting a single-season scoring record by a South Korean in Europe. He has so far scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, matching Cha Bum-kun's tally in the 1985-86 season with Leverkusen.The 24-year-old forward, who joined Tottenham from Leverkusen in 2015, has 12 goals in the EPL, in addition to six goals in the English Football Association Cup and one goal in the UEFA Champions League this season. (Yonhap)