President orders probe against former presidential aide

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday ordered the launch of an internal probe by the prosecution into an alleged corruption scandal involving a ranking presidential secretary under the former conservative administration and a number of incumbent prosecutors, the presidential office said.



The order follows earlier reports that a ranking official from the Justice Ministry, with suspected links to former presidential aide Woo Byung-woo, treated the chief of the central prosecutors' office and several other prosecutors to dinner shortly after their investigation into the aide ended.





This illustration shows Woo Byung-woo (left), former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, and former President Park Geun-hye. (Yonhap)

Woo had been questioned over a range of allegations, including abuse of power, but two prosecution attempts to arrest the former presidential secretary for civil affairs under ousted former President Park Geun-hye were dismissed.The court's rejection of the requests for Woo's arrest prompted suspicions that the prosecution was not really trying to arrest the former prosecutor.At the dinner, held shortly after the prosecution's investigation ended, the ministry official offered envelopes, each containing between 700,000 won and 1 million won ($625-$893), to the head of the central prosecutors' office and several other prosecution officials there, Yoon Young-chan, Moon's chief press secretary noted."The internal investigation teams of the Justice Ministry and the Supreme Prosecutors' Office must thoroughly investigate the case to see if there have been any violations of the anti-graft law and make sure the official community remains disciplined," Yoon told a press briefing.The justice ministry official, Ahn Tae-geun, has also been said to have held hundreds of telephone conversations with Woo while the latter was still working at the presidential office but was subject to investigation by a special independent counsel.Woo currently faces trial over allegations that also include negligence of duty for failing to prevent former President Park and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil from extorting tens of billions of won from local businesses.He, however, is one of very few from the former administration to face trial in relation to the unprecedented corruption scandal, while the former president herself remains in custody. (Yonhap)