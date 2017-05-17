Lawmaker eyes perks for families with 3 generations of military service

An image of a soldier (Yonhap)

An opposition lawmaker is pushing for legislation to give special perks to families with a tradition of military service spanning three generations or even longer.Rep. Hong Chul-ho of the minor opposition Bareun Party announced Wednesday his plan to soon present the bill to the National Assembly.The proposal envisions various benefits for families with three generations of military service such as free health check-ups, employment benefits and exemption from various fees charged by state-run facilities such as national parks, museums and government-owned corporations the lawmaker said.These families are recognized by the Military Service Act as “honorable” families with military service tradition. Aside from the recognition, they receive virtually no real benefits, the lawmaker asserted.“We need a separate law in order to boost the pride of those families and expand supports to them,” Rep. Hong said.According to the MMA data obtained by Hong, there are currently 3,431 “honorable” families recognized by the agency.The legislation would be proposed during the Assembly’s next session, which runs from May 29 through Jun 27, Hong added.By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)