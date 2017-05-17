Man gets jail term for slamming truck into broadcasting firm over scandal

A 45-year-old man was sentenced to a year in prison Wednesday for driving his truck into the main entrance of a local broadcasting channel whose reports on former President Park Geun-hye led to her impeachment.



The Seoul Western District Court found the man, identified only by his last name Kim, guilty of crashing his 1-ton vehicle into the main entrance of JTBC in western Seoul in December, about a week after Park was impeached by the parliament.





In this file photo taken on Dec. 19, 2017, a police officer investigates the scene where a man slammed his truck into the main entrance of local broadcaster JTBC the same day. (Yonhap)

Wearing a Marine Corps uniform, Kim tried to break through the building's front doors by driving his truck back and forth some 10 times, but his vehicle was stuck between the doors before the police arrested him at the scene.The incident left JTBC's glass doors broken and the door frames warped, but caused no further damage.At the time of arrest, Kim was carrying a letter for JTBC's president and a placard on his truck, which recommended the JTBC head as the next South Korean president.Investigation later revealed that Kim has a record of receiving treatment for schizophrenia.In October, JTBC reported that Park leaked presidential speeches and other confidential documents to her long-time friend Choi Soon-sil. Park was removed from office on March 10 as the Constitutional Court upheld the parliament's impeachment. (Yonhap)