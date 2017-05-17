UN-Habitat co-hosts charity 5-a-side soccer

[Exclusive] Document shows Song Joong-ki bought Itaewon house for W10b

United Nations Human Settlements Program, also known as UN-Habitat, is jointly hosting a charity futsal, or 5-a-side soccer, match with a women’s university in Seoul to promote the agency’s goals on sustainable development, said Sungshin University on Tuesday.

The event, dubbed the 2017 Youth Cup, was held Monday at a field in Eunpyeong, northwestern Seoul, organized and attended by students and faculty of the university’s Health & Wellness College. Sixteen teams formed of the 140 participants had applied to compete in the tournament. 

Students and faculty of Sungshin University’s Health & Wellness College participate in a charity 5-a-side soccer tournament co-hosted by the school and UN-Habitat on Monday. (Sungshin University)

“We hope to continue the event to provide students with experience that teaches values of sharing and love,” said Lim Woo-taek, dean of the Health & Wellness College.

Through the event, the institution unveiled its plans to contribute to UN-Habitat’s project of providing futsal fields for developing countries. The competition resonates with two of the 17 core values and goals the program upholds -- “good health and well-being” and “gender equality.”

Lee Yoo-yeon, a senior majoring in sports rehabilitation, said, “The three months I spent organizing the event was a true learning experience.”

“We hope to have contributed to the good health and gender equality of the global community.”

The winning team plans to donate a portion of their prize money to aid the futsal field construction project.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)

