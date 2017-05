UN-Habitat co-hosts charity 5-a-side soccer

Students and faculty of Sungshin University’s Health & Wellness College participate in a charity 5-a-side soccer tournament co-hosted by the school and UN-Habitat on Monday. (Sungshin University)

United Nations Human Settlements Program, also known as UN-Habitat, is jointly hosting a charity futsal, or 5-a-side soccer, match with a women's university in Seoul to promote the agency's goals on sustainable development, said Sungshin University on Tuesday.The event, dubbed the 2017 Youth Cup, was held Monday at a field in Eunpyeong, northwestern Seoul, organized and attended by students and faculty of the university's Health & Wellness College. Sixteen teams formed of the 140 participants had applied to compete in the tournament."We hope to continue the event to provide students with experience that teaches values of sharing and love," said Lim Woo-taek, dean of the Health & Wellness College.Through the event, the institution unveiled its plans to contribute to UN-Habitat's project of providing futsal fields for developing countries. The competition resonates with two of the 17 core values and goals the program upholds -- "good health and well-being" and "gender equality."Lee Yoo-yeon, a senior majoring in sports rehabilitation, said, "The three months I spent organizing the event was a true learning experience.""We hope to have contributed to the good health and gender equality of the global community."The winning team plans to donate a portion of their prize money to aid the futsal field construction project.