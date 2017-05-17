UN-Habitat co-hosts charity 5-a-side soccer

The event, dubbed the 2017 Youth Cup, was held Monday at a field in Eunpyeong, northwestern Seoul, organized and attended by students and faculty of the university’s Health & Wellness College. Sixteen teams formed of the 140 participants had applied to compete in the tournament.
|Students and faculty of Sungshin University’s Health & Wellness College participate in a charity 5-a-side soccer tournament co-hosted by the school and UN-Habitat on Monday. (Sungshin University)
“We hope to continue the event to provide students with experience that teaches values of sharing and love,” said Lim Woo-taek, dean of the Health & Wellness College.
Through the event, the institution unveiled its plans to contribute to UN-Habitat’s project of providing futsal fields for developing countries. The competition resonates with two of the 17 core values and goals the program upholds -- “good health and well-being” and “gender equality.”
Lee Yoo-yeon, a senior majoring in sports rehabilitation, said, “The three months I spent organizing the event was a true learning experience.”
“We hope to have contributed to the good health and gender equality of the global community.”
The winning team plans to donate a portion of their prize money to aid the futsal field construction project.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)