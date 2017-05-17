Hyosung promotes polymer brands at Chinaplas expo

Hyosung's booth at Chinaplas (Hyosung)

Hyosung is participating in Asia’s largest plastic industry expo Chinaplas, from Tuesday to Friday, promoting Hyosung Chemicals Performance Group’s polypropylene brand Topilene and polyketone brand Poketone.Participating in the event for the first time for its polypropylene business, diverse products, including pipes, films, transparent containers, and heat-resisting home appliances, were revealed, the company said.The company has developed its own technology, altering the dehydrogenation process to produce high purity propylene, to create Topilene R200P. The product is gaining much attention from visitors due to its economic feasibility, eco-friendliness, and safety, the company said.Hyosung is also pushing its new plastic material made using eco-friendly engineering of air pollutant carbon monoxide, Poketone. The company says the product has high shock resistance, and stands up well to chemical exposure and wear-and-tear.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)