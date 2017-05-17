Cyberattacks against S. Korea rose in Q1: report

Cyberattacks against South Korea increased during the first quarter of the year with the country coming in second place in terms of the number of attacks, a report showed Wednesday.



According to the report by global cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, 26.57 percent of the distributed denial of service attacks occurred against South Korea, up from 9.42 percent a quarter earlier.





(Yonhap)

China topped the list of the 72 countries checked by receiving a total of 47.78 percent of the DDoS attacks during the January-March period, the findings said.Despite the growing popularity of complex DDoS attacks continuing into the first quarter of the year, there was a noticeable decline in the number of overall attacks and a change to how they were dispersed by country, the report said.The total number of DDoS attacks decreased by 8 percent in the first quarter, compared with a quarter earlier, it said. The Netherlands and Britain replaced Japan and France among the top 10 countries with the most DDoS victims.In the previous quarter, Linux-based IoT botnets were the most popular, but they were squeezed out by Windows-based botnets, the report said. (Yonhap)