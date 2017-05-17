Black Pink to debut in Japan this summer

Black Pink (YG Entertainment)

Black Pink will be taking its first step into the global music scene with a Japanese release, the group’s agency YG Entertainment said Wednesday.The K-pop quartet will be holding a showcase at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan arena on July 20. The showcase will be funded by Tokyo Girls Collection, a semiannual fashion festival launched in 2015 and Japan’s largest fashion event.The group will release an album in Japan on Aug. 9.The Japanese debut EP will include Black Pink’s hit tracks, including the recent releases “Playing With Fire” and “Stay,” among other songs.The group is reportedly gearing up to return to the spotlight in Korea sometime in June.Many of YG’s music acts, including Big Bang, Akdong Musician, Sechkies, Winner and Psy, have been active in recent months.Black Pink, which consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, has risen to popularity since its debut last August with the singles “Whistle” and “Boombayah.”By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)