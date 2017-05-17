T-shirts describing Moon as NK leader for sale on Amazon

(Captured from Amazon)

T-shirts describing South Korea’s new President Moon Jae-in as the leader of North Korea are for sale on Amazon, the world’s largest online marketplace, drawing angry responses from South Koreans.The apparel adorned with the slogan “Vote Moon Jae-in President North Korea **2017**,” has been listed by an unidentified seller at $15.99 apiece. They come in various sizes and five different colors.In the description, however, the seller correctly portrays Moon as the president of South Korea, saying the “political t-shirts” are geared towards Moon’s supporters, fans and Democrats. The seller also sells “Vote Hong Joon-pyo” T-shirts, referring to the presidential candidate of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, as well as shirts for the recent France presidential election.Over 150 users had left comments, many of them expressing anger at the seller as well as Amazon, as of Wednesday morning.“Moon is proud President of South Korea, not North. Take this item off the site ASAP,” read the top customer review from user Jenny Hagler.“Shame on Amazon for approving and selling this product,” said another user Jeongyeon Kim.There were 17 positive reviews, too, though none of the reviews – positive or negative – came from a verified buyer.“I really love it. This illustrates truth by itself! ... The Communist will produce more weapons because of Moon!” said a user named Joo Woon Kang.“Every person has the right to express their own political opinion,” said another user Yosub Hwang.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)