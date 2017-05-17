Fire reported at Samsung Heavy shipyard in Geoje

A fire broke out at a shipyard of Samsung Heavy Industries Co. in the southeastern port city of Geoje on Wednesday, but it was put out without any casualties, firefighters said.



The blaze, which began in air conditioning equipment in the shipyard at 10:07 a.m., was extinguished around 10:30 a.m., they said.



This provided photo shows black smoke billowing from the Samsung Heavy Industries Co.'s shipyard in the southeastern port city of Geoje on May 17, 2017. (Yonhap)

"We are investigating the exact cause of the fire," an official said.The fire broke out only a few weeks after two cranes collided at the shipyard, killing six workers and injuring 25 others. (Yonhap)