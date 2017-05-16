Park decorated living room of presidential residence with large mirrors

(Screen captured from SBS)

President Moon Jae-in was sworn in last Wednesday, but he moved into the presidential residence only three days after his inauguration.Local reports suggested that the delay was partly due to his predecessor’s home decorations.According to local daily Kookmin Ilbo, the walls inside the living room of the presidential residence were covered with large mirrors that had to be removed. The walls then had to be papered again.Citing a source from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, the newspaper reported that workers were “shocked to find mirrors everywhere inside the room.”The room could have been used by former President Park Geun-hye for workouts.During her time in office, Park had sparked controversy when she hired personal trainer Yoon Jeon-choo as a member of the official presidential secretariat. It was also rumored that the former president brought expensive workout equipment to Cheong Wa Dae, using taxpayers’ money to pay for them.Since February 2014, Cheong Wa Dae has spent 80 million won ($72,000) for the purchase of gym equipment, local media reported, citing government data.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)