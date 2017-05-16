[Graphic News] Bitcoin used in global cyberattacks

Digital currency bitcoin is worth more than an ounce of gold right now. It’s completely digital and it’s the currency of choice for the cyberattackers who crippled computer networks around the world in recent days.When the attackers’ “ransomware” sprang into action, it held victims hostage by encrypting their data and demanding they send payments in bitcoins to regain access to their computers.One bitcoin recently traded for $1,734.65, according to Coinbase, a company that helps users exchange bitcoins.