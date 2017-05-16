Search team finds remains of person in Sewol ferry

MOKPO -- Search workers on Tuesday found a set of bones in the shape of a human in the wreck of the sunk ferry Sewol, officials said.



The remains are presumed to be of one of the nine victims unaccounted for from the 2014 disaster. Officials plan to identify them through a DNA test.





A search team checks the wreck of the Sewol ferry in the port of Mokpo, 410 km south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

It is the second time the team found the remains of a person in the original shape. Another set of remains was found on Saturday.The 6,800-ton Sewol ferry that sank on April 16, 2014, in waters off the country's southwest coast claimed the lives of 304 people, most of them teenage students on a school trip.The hull was raised from the bottom of the sea and put into dry dock at a local port in Mokpo, some 410 kilometers south of Seoul, last month. The bodies of nine people, including four students and two teachers, have not been found. (Yonhap)