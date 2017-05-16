Optimism abounds for Kospi rally

(Yonhap)

(Herald DB)

Expectations of strong policy drives by President Moon Jae-in coupled with abated global uncertainties are leading to forecasts of a further Kospi rally and a stronger local currency, offsetting geopolitical risks that recently resurfaced through North Korea’s missile launch.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index extended rallies for two days, even after North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday.The Kospi closed at 2,295.33, up 0.2 percent Tuesday, despite the loss of earlier gains in morning trade that pushed the index above 2,300.The local currency also strengthened against the dollar for four consecutive trading days. It was trading at 1,117.6 won against the greenback at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, down 4.4 won compared to Monday.Analysts said the Kospi is likely to extend rallies and the local currency will remain strong.Han Dae-hoon, an analyst at SK Securities, said at a press briefing Tuesday that Moon’s inauguration and his fresh policies would attract investors to the local stock markets.“The policy uncertainty settled down through the presidential election,” Han said, citing the Economic Policy Uncertainty index’s sharp drop over the last few months -- from 389.36 in January to 130.52 in April.Han added the Moon administration is expected to proactively raise its voice over relations with the US and China, another reason for the potential of stocks to rise further.“Seoul has long failed to engage the two powerhouses, out of fear of retaliation from either side,” he said, explaining there are expectations that Moon would reduce the phenomenon of Korea being left isolated between the two countries.Seo Bo-ick, an equity strategist at Eugene Investment & Securities, said the latest sharp rise in the Kospi should not come with concerns of a bubble burst.“South Korean companies overall saw robust growth in the first quarter of this year, showing competitive edge.”Another financial report projected that Kospi would reach 4,000 by the end of Moon’s tenure. Hong Kong-based investment bank CLSA in a report Monday cited expectations for firms’ improvements in corporate structures, as their complex structures have long reduced the appetite for Korean stocks.CLSA added in the report that it is high time to revaluate South Korea’s stocks during Moon’s tenure, due to the drastic changes seen in the political landscape, such as the imprisonment of high-profile figures involved in a corruption scandal, such as former president Park Geun-hye, former National Pension Service Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo and Samsung Group Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.Seo Sang-young of Kiwoom Securities, however, estimated the momentum would be “limited,” as persisting political uncertainties in the US surrounding the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey and US President Donald Trump’s nomination of a new director might “pose a burden on South Korean stocks.”Regarding the dollar-won exchange rate, analysts, such as Ha Keon-hyeong of Shinhan Securities, estimated it would begin to hover at around 1,115 won, from 1,130 won, for about 1 1/2 months, on the back of the weakening greenback and the increased appetite for risky assets, including won.Meanwhile, foreign ownership of stocks traded on Korea’s secondary stock market hit a new high on expectations that Moon will implement policies in smaller firms’ favor.Data from the Korea Financial Investment Association showed that as of Thursday last week, offshore investors held 23.3 trillion won ($20.9 billion) worth of shares traded on the Kosdaq market for tech and smaller firms.Foreign ownership stood at 10.98 percent of the total capitalization of all stocks registered with the Kosdaq.By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)