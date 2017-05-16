4 in 10 N. Koreans are food-insecure: UN report

(Yonhap)

Four in 10 North Koreans are considered “food-insecure,” reported Radio Free Asia on Tuesday, a nonprofit international broadcaster. It cited Food Security Information Network‘s “Global Report on Food Crises 2017,” released in March.According to the United Nations agency’s report, 4.4 million, or 17 percent, of the isolated country’s 25.3 million population were suffering from food insecurity in 2016, requiring massive levels of assistance due to food shortage.Around 5.6 million people, or 22 percent, of the population are at less severe level in terms of food consumption and nutrition, but still in a worrisome condition, the report shows.Also on the report, North Korea is cited as having the world’s seventh-largest starving population -- the only country in the East Asian region to be cited in that respect -- the broadcaster added.The UN report was based upon globally accepted sources from January to December last year.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)