Ji Chang-wook named ambassador for 2017 AIIB

Actor Ji Chang-wook (Yonhap)

Ji Chang-wook has been appointed as an honorary ambassador for the 2017 AIIB (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank) event, according to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance.The ministry said Tuesday the actor would promote the upcoming annual meeting in Jeju.“Ji Chang-wook has an exemplary image and high reputation across Asia. He also has been active in pro bono activities,” said Deputy Prime Minister Yoo Il-ho.Earlier in the day, Ji attended an appointment ceremony at KT square in Seoul.The AIIB is a multilateral development bank founded in January 2016 to bring countries together to address infrastructure needs across Asia.The 2017 AIIB will be held at Jungmun Tourist Complex in Jeju from June 16-18.Meanwhile, the actor is currently starring in SBS’ rom-com drama “Suspicious Partner” as Noh Ji-wook, a prosecutor.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)