Ji Chang-wook named ambassador for 2017 AIIB

The ministry said Tuesday the actor would promote the upcoming annual meeting in Jeju.
|Actor Ji Chang-wook (Yonhap)
“Ji Chang-wook has an exemplary image and high reputation across Asia. He also has been active in pro bono activities,” said Deputy Prime Minister Yoo Il-ho.
Earlier in the day, Ji attended an appointment ceremony at KT square in Seoul.
The AIIB is a multilateral development bank founded in January 2016 to bring countries together to address infrastructure needs across Asia.
|Actor Ji Chang-wook (Glorious Entertainment)
The 2017 AIIB will be held at Jungmun Tourist Complex in Jeju from June 16-18.
Meanwhile, the actor is currently starring in SBS’ rom-com drama “Suspicious Partner” as Noh Ji-wook, a prosecutor.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)