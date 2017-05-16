FSS disciplines stock brokers for illegal short-selling

The FSS said a team of stock traders from SK Securities had failed to avoid conflicts of interest and used unpublished information obtained on duty, both considered a breach of law. It issued cautionary discipline and ordered the securities firm to take autonomous actions on the traders.
|(SK Securities)
The traders earned profit worth 49 million won ($43,800) through short-selling some 96,000 shares valued at 1.3 billion won, from January 2014 to July 2015.
The FSS saw the short-selling with the knowledge of block trade as “market disruption.”
