FSS disciplines stock brokers for illegal short-selling

(SK Securities)

The Financial Supervisory Services issued last Thursday a disciplinary warning on stock brokers for short-selling using insider information, the regulator said Monday.The FSS said a team of stock traders from SK Securities had failed to avoid conflicts of interest and used unpublished information obtained on duty, both considered a breach of law. It issued cautionary discipline and ordered the securities firm to take autonomous actions on the traders.The traders are alleged to have short-sold stocks after the trader had acquired insider information on five listed firms that a large portion of stocks would be sold under private negotiations, also known as block trades,The traders earned profit worth 49 million won ($43,800) through short-selling some 96,000 shares valued at 1.3 billion won, from January 2014 to July 2015.The FSS saw the short-selling with the knowledge of block trade as “market disruption.”By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)