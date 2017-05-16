Kotra's food exhibition kicks off in Ilsan

The largest food exhibition in the country organized by South Korea's trade promotion body kicked off in Ilsan, northwest of Seoul, for a four-day run, the agency said Tuesday.





(KINTEX)

The 35th session of the International Food Industry Exhibition, or Seoul Food, will offer a variety of promotion events and consultations for industry officials from here and abroad, seeking to boost trade in the local cuisine and food manufacturing sectors, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said in a statement.This year, some 1,382 companies from 39 countries worldwide have been invited to attend.During the exhibition, the trade agency also plans to hold a culinary competition joined by famous hotel chefs and cooking college graduates, which will be followed by an awards ceremony, it added. (Yonhap)