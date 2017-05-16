Man gets jail term for attacking reporters during pro-Park protest

A 56-year-old man was sentenced to eight months in prison Tuesday on charges of attacking three journalists during a violent street rally against the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss Park Geun-hye as president.





Supporters of ousted President Park Geun-hye attempt to cross over the barricades of police buses during a protest held against the Constitutional Court's decision to remove her from office on the same day. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Central District Court convicted the defendant, identified only by his last name Lee, of striking the reporters with a ladder on March 10. They suffered injuries requiring two weeks of hospital treatment.The victims were on duty, just after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Park over a massive corruption scandal that eventually led to her arrest and indictment.Lee was also found guilty of obstruction of duty and damaging the camera of one of the reporters. (Yonhap)