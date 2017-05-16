President should take lead in constitutional revision: PM nominee

“The time has come to repair the current Constitution,” Lee Nak-yon told reporters Tuesday on his way to the Korea Banking Institute in Jongno-gu, Seoul, where a preparatory team has been set for his upcoming confirmation hearing.
Lee was tapped as prime minister on May 10, President Moon Jae-in’s first day in office, and is facing his confirmation hearing to be held at the National Assembly on Wednesday-Thursday next week.
“We should, of course, comply with the legislature’s decision but in reality, the easiest way (to go forward with constitutional revision) would be for the president to come up with a bill,” he said.
|Prime Minster-nominee Lee Nak-yon (Yonhap)
Lee has actively been involved in discussions on improving the nation’s Constitution, having chaired the parliament’s constitutional research committee and participated in a constitutional revision committee during his lawmaker terms.
He, however, added that it is not within his authority to decide on the matter of amending the nation’s basic law.
“When it comes to constitutional revision, the prime minister has no rights whatsoever. It is up to the president and the legislature to motion and submit (the revision bill),” Lee said.
“I only meant to suggest a realistic solution as to who should (steer the revision) as the parliament may end up with several versions instead of one.”
Renewal calls have been ongoing upon the nation‘s Constitution, last revised in 1987 when the former President Chun Doo-hwan’s military government was in power.
President Moon’s blueprint on the issue is to alter the current five-year single-term presidency to a four-year double-term one and to reinforce the autonomy of local governments.
“There have been talks of putting the constitutional revision bill to national referendum in next year’s local elections (slated for June) but such timeline is quite pressing,” the prime minister nominee said.
“In order to make it possible, leading political figures should make bold decisions and fast actions so as to reach a consensus in time.”
The nominee also pointed out that the upcoming revision is to be the first time for South Korea to change its basic law through a legitimate process.
“The nine constitutional revisions in the past were without exception triggered by external factors such as revolution, coup and uprising, but this time it will be based on communication within the political circles,” Lee said.
“Because it has never taken place before, (a peaceful constitutional revision) is all the more difficult, so I have realized over past years (as lawmaker).”
Meanwhile, the parliament’s approval over Lee’s nomination is to be decided on May 31, after it reviews the outcome of next week’s confirmation hearing.
He is anticipated to meet with the president as early as within this week to discuss the upcoming hearing.
“I have not yet received (the president’s call concerning the hearing),” he said in answer to reporters’ question.
“I believe that there are many things I should get ready for.”
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)