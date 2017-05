South Korea will shut down eight of 10 coal-fired power plants aged 30 years or more for the month of June, as part of the new Moon Jae-in administration’s efforts to tackle the nation’s worsening air pollution.President Moon ordered the temporary halt of the outdated plants as a step to reduce fine dust.During his campaign, Moon pledged to lower fine dust concentration levels by 30 percent by reducing the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels and moving to cleaner energy alternatives.