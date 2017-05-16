Samsung tops US UHD monitor market in Q1

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has topped the US market for Ultra HD monitors in the January-March period, marking the fourth consecutive quarter to post such a record.



Citing the data compiled by industry tracker NPD, Samsung said its UHD monitors took up 31.6 percent of the US market in the January-March period.





Samsung Ultra HD monitors (Yonhap)

The South Korean tech giant first emerged as the top player in the segment in the second quarter of 2016.Samsung said its products stand out from rivals as they boast top-notch technologies that are more comfortable for users' eyes.As demand for high-resolution monitors in the United States has been increasing, the company will also focus efforts to expand its presence in the worldwide market.The South Korean tech giant plans to release two more editions of UHD monitors in the second quarter that come with improved designs. (Yonhap)