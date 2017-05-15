‘No data handed over from Park administration’

(Yonhap)

Former President Park Geun-hye administration only handed over a 10-page report of their past work to the new government, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea said Monday.“Usually, former governments pass over basic data to aid smooth operation of the next administration, but Park’s government delivered practically nothing to us,” the party’s spokesperson Rep. Oh Young-hun said in a briefing.He criticized the former administration for racking up a national debt of 682 trillion won ($607 billion) and passing on only an “empty shell” to its successors.“Any problem that occurs because we cannot review the previous processes and deals made before, would only be harm to the citizens,” he said.The party also raised the possibility that the Park administration tried to conceal their works and documents.“Twenty-six shredders were in the last year’s equipment purchase list of the presidential office. It would be a serious crime violating the record management law if they destroyed (presidential documents) with intent,” he said.The party urged the National Assembly to work to make some of the data that has been sealed as presidential records open for view as well.Korean law stipulates that presidential records are to be sealed for 15 to 30 years after the leader ends their term.Such data can only be viewed in a limited way when more than two-thirds of the 299-members of parliament agree, or the president of a high court issues a warrant.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)