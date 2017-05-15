Police investigating online rape threat against child

According to police reports, an anonymous member posted the threat on DC Inside, indicating a sexual assault on a random child on Saturday.
“I will kidnap and rape an elementary schooler heading to school early in the morning on May 18,” read the note, which is now deleted.
“I don’t care if I die or rot in jail for years.”
|(123rf)
Police plans to track the suspect down through the IP address belonging to the account.
The case mirrors that of a 32-year-old man surnamed Hong sentenced to 8 months in jail by a Seoul court in April for leaving a similar threat against high school students on Ilbe, an extreme right-wing online community, last February.
The school located in the Gwangjin district of eastern Seoul had to undergo an emergency shutdown and immediately alerted the police after finding the threat.
Police arrested the suspect within 24-hours of the threat being made. Hong later confessed that he posted the threat under the influence of alcohol.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)