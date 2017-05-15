Korea on alert for ransomware attack, some damage reported

(Yonhap)

Korea remains on alert for a ransomware attack called WannaCry that has hit more than 230,000 computers in 150 countries since Friday.As of Monday afternoon, Korea’s top theater chain and thousands of Internet Protocol addresses were reported to have been infected. No government organizations were found to have been hit by the attack.“The figure (for the damage) is expected to rise as the week begins,” said Yoon Young-chan, chief presidential secretary for public relations, on Monday.The government said it secured ransomware samples of a total of 48 mutated versions at home and abroad and shared them with local security software makers to respond to further damage.On Sunday evening, the government raised the nation’s alert level on cyber crisis from “attention” to “warning,” in response to the ransomware attack that had caused damage across the globe.WannaCry, a ransomware program targeting Microsoft Windows, is a type of malicious software that forces you to pay a ransom in order to access your own system. This locks users out of their machines, demanding $300 in Bitcoin -- a price which doubles after three days.In Korea, the largest theater chain CJ CGV was hit by the cyberattack at 50 of its theater halls. Thirty of its servers that release pre-movie commercials and 20 servers for commercials at lobbies were infected.“Because of the ransomware infection, we are not able to show commercials at some theaters. We still have no problem in showing movies,” a CGV spokesperson said.Apart from the movie theaters, there were reports of infections from a total of five companies and more than 4,000 IP addresses, the government said. There has been no report of damages from the government and the public sector yet.The state-run Korea Internet & Security Agency urged Saturday for local users to update their security software in order to prevent the ransomware attack, which misuses the vulnerabilities of Windows.“WannaCry is a highly dangerous ransomware as it is likely to be automatically infected remotely. Also, as ransomware attacks via emails are increasing, users should delete suspicious emails and back up important files,” said Yoon Gang-taek, chief technology officer of the US software company Symantec Corp.Experts added that small and medium-sized firms that still use older editions of Microsoft Windows systems, such as Windows XP, are more vulnerable to ransomware attacks.Lim Jong-in, a professor at the graduate school of information security at Korea University, said, “This ransomware cyberattack is highly infectious and malicious. Users need to update Windows to the latest version, which automatically patches an operating system.”By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)