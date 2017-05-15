Rising debt highlights Moon's relief pledge

The household borrowing from lenders in the Asia‘s fourth largest economy rose 7.3 trillion won ($6.5 billion) in April, according to the preliminary data by the Financial Services Commission on Monday.
The monthly increase was sharper compared to the previous month. The volume of debt rose 5.5 trillion won in March. The FSC pointed to an increase in “collective mortgage,” which enables a real estate buyer to go through installment plan with loans extended by commercial banks. It said in the release the seasonalities, such as more home buying at this time of the year, instantly increased the household debt.
The volume of the household financing from January to April in 2017 soared 22.5 trillion won. If combined with the data as of 2016, the accumulated household debt in South Korea reaches 1366,8 trillion won as of April.
|(Yonhap)
The financial watchdog said the slowdown appears to be driven by the rate hikes and its strengthened guidelines of credit reviews and regulations to manage risks it had rolled out since last year.
The snowballing household debt has long been considered as one of the powder kegs in South Korea’s economy.
Analysts and policymakers have noted the deregulation in 2014 triggered the sharper surge in the household debt. Then Park Geun-hye administration raised the bar for loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio on the real estate market, which determine the maximum amount of mortgages. Under the eased regulation, a home buyer could borrow up to 70 percent of their property value and 60 percent of their income for mortgage payments, up 10-20 percent from before the deregulation.
The move was aimed to stimulate the domestic economy by encouraging more people to buy real estate assets, but was soon blamed for the household debt reaching an unprecedented level. The household debt topped 1,000 trillion won for the first time in 2013, and reached 1,344.3 trillion won in three years.
The volume of debt was more than 1.5 times larger than the disposable income as of September 2016, according to the latest data by the Bank of Korea.
|(Yonhap)
“(The figure) signals the change of policy direction from deregulation to ‘soft landing’ of the household debt issue,” Kim said Monday, as quoted in Yonhap News Agency.
But he suggested the new administration will not the tighten LTV and DTI ratio in the near future.
“Finding those who have trouble repaying debts is the priority,” he said. “It is more vital issue than tightening LTV and DTI ratio.”
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)