India rises as lucrative market for Korean automakers

(Yonhap)

South Korea’s automotive companies are joining other global automakers in flocking to India, the world’s fifth-largest automobile producer, as they seek their next growth locomotives.In a bid to foster sales there, Kia Motors, South Korea’s No. 2 automaker, recently shared plans to invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion) in India to build a factory that will produce localized SUVs during last month’s conference call.“India is a new cash cow for automakers. Compact SUVs are currently best-sellers there due to affordable pricing. As the country’s economy continues to grow, demand for vehicles on the higher end is expected to see a boost,” said Kim Pil-soo, a professor of automotive engineering at Daelim University.Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s leading automotive company, sold 44,758 units in India last month, up 5.7 percent on-year, the company said.Sales of the Creta, Hyundai’s best-selling compact car in India, reached 10,001 units in March this year, the company said.“Compact hatchbacks, the Grand i10, the Elite i20, and the Creta are top-selling models in India. They come with an affordable price tag, and they have been localized to suit drivers there,” said the spokesperson of Hyundai Motor.A strong air conditioner for India’s hot weather and a high car body for turbaned Indian drivers are some of the company’s success factors, he added.In the world’s second most populous country of some 1.2 billion people, some 547 million are expected to make up its middle class, accounting for 37 percent of the total population by 2025, compared to the current 160 million, according to India’s economic policy research institute.Only 32 in 1000 people own a car, which makes India a lucrative market for automakers, according to Indian Industries Association.SsangYong Motor, the local unit of India’s Mahindra & Mahindra, also plans to offer a localized version of its best-selling compact SUV Tivoli targeting the Indian market, the company said.The company, which triggered the small SUV boom here with the release of the Tivoli in 2015, will transfer the technology needed to make the compact SUV and share the Tivoli platform with Mahindra & Mahindra Group.India-based news outlet Economic Times cited that investments worth up to $10 billion are projected to flow into India from global automakers for factory expansion by 2018.SAIC Motor, a Chinese state-owned automotive company, established MG Motor India to capitalized on India‘s ever-growing auto market, and plans to launch its first model there in early 2019.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)