S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs vow unity on N. Korea

The defense ministers of South Korea and Japan agreed Monday to stay firmly united against North Korea's missile threats.



Defense Minister Han Min-koo and his Japanese counterpart Tomomi Inada reaffirmed the commitment in their 20-minute phone talks, a day after the communist neighbor's ballistic missile test.





Defense Minister Han Min-koo (Yonhap)

The North claimed it was successful, reminding the world of the seriousness of its weapons of mass destruction program.The ministers exchanged views on the North's latest missile launch and discussed a response, according to Han's ministry.They also strongly condemned Pyongyang's behavior and agreed to deal sternly with additional provocations, it added.Immediately after the North's missile launch on Sunday, Seoul and Tokyo shared relevant information on a "working level," according to Moon Sang-gyun, a spokesman for South Korea's defense ministry. (Yonhap)