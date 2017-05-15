Few women at top levels of public sector: data

Among 332 heads of state agencies, only 24 were women, with four of them working in organizations under the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
Female chiefs are even more scarce in the judicial sector, showed the data from Public Information in One, a government-run portal on public entities. Only two out of 14 Supreme Court justices and one out of nine Constitutional Court justices were women.
For public servants of grade five or higher, the figure stood at 16.6 percent in 2015, up 10 percentage points from 10 years ago, the data showed.
Fifty-one of 300 legislators, or 17 percent, in the National Assembly are women. The proportion remains far less than that of Sweden, where 43.6 percent of legislator positions are filled by women, followed by 42.4 percent in Mexico, 36.5 percent in Germany, 26.2 percent in France and 19.2 percent in the United States.
Japan’s female proportion in the legislative sector stood at 9.5 percent.
To tackle gender inequality issues, President Moon Jae-in, who took office Wednesday, has pledged to increase the proportion of female ministers in his new administration to up to 50 percent during his term.
For a start, Moon named Cho Hyun-ock, a visiting professor at Ehwa Womans University in Seoul, on Thursday as his top secretary for personnel affairs. She is the first woman to hold that position, which involves managing human resources at the presidential office.
