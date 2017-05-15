McDonald's Korea receives citation from Food Safety Ministry

(McDonald's Korea)

Managing Director of McDonald’s Korea Melanie Joh (right) receives a citation from Food and Drug Safety Minister Sohn Mun-gi in celebrating the 16th Food Safety Day Sunday.The company’s efforts to promote healthier lifestyles by providing “zero trans-fat” products, lowering the sodium content in its french fries, and launching new salad menus were recognized by the ministry.Also, the “Made For You” system where products are made upon order and the “30 Minute 20 Second Time Out” system which requires workers to wash their hands for 20 seconds every half an hour have also been known to have strengthened the company’s hygiene management.