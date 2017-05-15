75% of Koreans expect Moon Jae-in will perform well: survey

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

About three-fourth of South Koreans had positive expectations on President Moon Jae-in‘s state management, a survey showed Monday.According to the local pollster Realmeter, 74.8 percent of respondents answered Moon will perform skillfully on running state affairs, while 16 percent gave negative views. The remaining 9.2 percent were unsure.The survey was conducted on 1,516 electorates from Wednesday to Friday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent.Economic recovery and eradication of corruption topped the most urgent tasks that the new president should tackle, with 30.8 percent and 30.4 percent of respondents saying so. Justice (33.1 percent) and communication (16.9 percent) followed, the survey showed.President Moon was sworn in Wednesday without the typical two-month transition period, elected through a rare presidential by-election. He will serve five years.The new ruling Democratic Party of Korea saw a rise in public support after the election victory. With 44.7 percent, up 3 percentage points from a week ago, the liberal bloc topped all parties in approval ratings.The conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party fell 4.5 percent to mark 13 percent, ending its uptrend of three weeks. The progressive Justice Party ranked third with 9.6 percent, followed by the centrist People’s Party at 8.8 percent and the conservative Bareun Party at 8.3 percent.By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)