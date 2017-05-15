Posco execs donate indoor playground for children

An indoor playground for children with a mini soccer field, artificial rock climbing wall, smart gym board and other play facilities, Donggurang Steel Land is to help children develop their five senses and provide them with a safe environment to play in, the company said.
|The interior of Posco 1% Sharing Foundation’s Donggurang Steel Land. (Posco)
The building’s design and functionality was improved by using material and technology owned by Posco, according to the company.
The facility’s roof was built with corrugated steel plates with corrosion-resistant steel.
The outer wall was constructed by applying a steel curtain wall system, where the use of glass and steel frames reduces the cross section by 40 percent, increasing openness in the design.
To reduce noise between floors, Posco’s original floor system, PosCozy, was also applied.
“We hope that children, who are our future, will be able to develop beautiful dreams by playing in a creative space,” said an official from Posco.
Created in 2013 by collecting 1 percent of executive salaries at Posco Group and its subcontract partners, the Posco 1% Sharing Foundation has been taking such actions as donating 10 million won ($8,900) in gift cards to victims of the recent wild fires in Gangwon Province.
