Seoul delegate meets Chinese leader

A South Korean delegate to an international economic forum in Beijing said he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday.



Xi expressed hopes for improved relations between the two countries, which have been soured over the deployment of a US missile defense system in South Korea, Rep. Park Byeong-seug of the ruling Democratic Party told reporters in Beijing on Monday.



The international economic forum in Beijin (Yonhap)

Xi also said he was satisfied with his phone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last week and emphasized the importance of Korea-China ties for Asia and world peace, according to Park.The lawmaker close to Moon arrived in Beijing on Saturday to attend the two-day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation underway until Monday. (Yonhap)