Police raid Samsung Heavy again over deadly crane accident

Police on Monday raided five offices of Samsung Heavy Industries Co. for a second time over a deadly crane accident that occurred at one of its shipyards earlier this month.



On May 1, two cranes collided at the shipyard in the southeastern port city of Geoje, causing a structure to fall from one of the cranes. Six workers at the site were killed and another 25 were injured.



This photo taken on May 4, 2017, shows the site where the deadly crane accident took place at Samsung Heavy Industries Co.'s shipyard in the southeastern port city of Geoje on May 1. Six workers were killed and 25 others were injured after two cranes collided at the shipyard, causing a structure to fall from one of the cranes. (Yonhap)

Some 30 investigators were sent to confiscate related materials, police said. They decided to carry out the second raid after analyzing workbooks and manuals on safety regulations that were seized on May 4.The accident occurred as workers were finishing an ocean platform to be delivered to France next month. A French company placed the $500 million order in December 2012. (Yonhap)