Korean president names special envoys to key dialogue partners

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday named special envoys to deliver his personal messages to his counterparts in the United States, Japan, China and Russia.



The four countries are also part of six-way talks on ending North Korea's nuclear ambitions, possibly indicating the new South Korean president's intention to restart the denuclearization process.



To the United States, Moon will send Hong Seok-hyun, a former chairman and CEO of a local media group, JoongAng, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.





This combined file photo shows Hong Seok-hyun (L), a former chairman and CEO of the JoongAng Media Network; former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan (2nd from L); and Democratic Party Reps. Moon Hee-sang and Rep. Song Young-gil (R). (Yonhap)

"Former chairman Hong, who will be dispatched to the United States, is familiar with conditions in the US as he also served as the country's ambassador to the US in 2005 and maintained a wide network since," it said in a press release.Former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan has been named a special envoy to China, with Rep. Moon Hee-sang and Rep. Song Young-gil, both from the ruling Democratic Party, named special envoys to Japan and Russia, respectively."The special envoys will deliver a personal letter from President Moon Jae-in describing his willingness to boost cooperation with the countries," the press release said"They will each meet with ranking officials of the country they visit to explain our new government's policy and hold in-depth discussions on ways to improve the countries' relations," it added.The envoys are also expected to arrange Moon's summit meetings with his counterparts in those countries.All four countries are involved in the six-nation nuclear negotiations that also involve both South and North Korea.The six-party talks have been stalled since 2008, largely due to a North Korean boycott, but many South Korean liberals also blame what they call a nine-year hiatus in engaging the communist North during the two former conservative administrations here.Moon has repeatedly noted a need to resume the stalled negotiations.The presidential office said the envoys will depart as soon as all necessary arrangements have been made with their host nations.Meanwhile, the president has also named a special envoy to the European Union, who will also visit Germany, apparently to deliver Moon's gratitude to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who called the South Korean president to personally congratulate him on his election, along with the leaders of the four other countries that Moon is sending the special envoys.Cho Yoon-je, a professor at Seoul's Sogang University, will soon embark on a trip to the European Union and Germany, the presidential office said.Moon came into office last week following his landslide victory in a presidential by-election caused by the March 10 ouster of former President Park Geun-hye. The former leader currently faces trial over a series of regulations that have also removed her from office. (Yonhap)