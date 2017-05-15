Korea logs 63rd consecutive trade surplus in April

South Korea posted a trade surplus for 63 straight months in April on a steady recovery in exports, customs data showed Monday.



The country's trade surplus came to $13 billion last month, up from a surplus of $8.7 billion tallied a month earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



Asia's fourth-largest economy has enjoyed a trade surplus since February 2012.



(Yonhap)

It posted $6.57 billion in trade surplus with Southeast Asian countries in April, followed by China with a surplus of $2.69 billion.Trade with the United States recorded a surplus of $1.66 billion, down from $2.52 billion tallied a year ago, amid the Seoul government's efforts to reduce its surplus with the world's largest economy.South Korea's trade surplus with the US rose to $23.25 billion in 2016, more than doubling from $11.64 billion in 2011, a year before the Seoul-Washington free trade pact took effect.The data showed that South Korea's trade with Middle Eastern nations and Japan recorded a deficit of $3.2 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively.Exports soared 24.1 percent on-year to $51 billion in April, marking the largest monthly amount since October 2014, while imports rose 17.3 percent on-year to $38 billion.Outbound shipments have been on a sharp roll since November last year on the back of brisk overseas demand for Korean-made semiconductors and vehicles.