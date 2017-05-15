Ruling party carries out post-election personnel shakeup

The ruling Democratic Party on Monday carried out a major personnel shake-up as part of its post-election reform efforts, which it said aim to better support new President Moon Jae-in.



It appointed third-term lawmaker Lee Choon-suak secretary-general and another third-term lawmaker Kim Tae-nyeon policy chief. Former lawmaker Kim Min-seok became the chief of the party's think tank, the Institute for Democracy.





Rep. Lee Choon-suak speaks during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 16, 2017. (Yonhap)

"It is a personnel reorganization that we, as a ruling party, carry out to strengthen a healthy partnership among the ruling party, the government and the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, and help President Moon successfully run state affairs," a party official said, declining to be named.Reps. Kim Min-ki, Kim Young-ho and Lim Jong-seong were appointed vice secretary-generals.First-term lawmaker Back Hye-ryun and former lawmaker Kim Hyun were picked as the party's new spokespersons.Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo retained his vice policy chief post, while the party picked Rep. Mun Mi-ock as chief of staff to party leader Choo Mi-ae. (Yonhap)