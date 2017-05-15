Moon's chief political aide visits parliament to build cooperative ties

National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun (R) shakes hands with Jun Byung-hun, chief presidential secretary for political affairs, at Chung's office at the legislature in Seoul on May 15, 2017. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in's chief secretary for political affairs visited the National Assembly on Monday to meet parliamentary leaders in his first step to forge cooperative ties with the opposition-led legislature.During his first visit to the Assembly since his appointment on Sunday, Jun Byung-hun reiterated that he would play a central role in strengthening communication between the legislature and the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae."I am determined to try hard to play the role of a communication center among the National Assembly, the government and Cheong Wa Dae," he said during his meeting with Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun."Under the five-party system in which the opposition parties are certain to lead the Assembly, we cannot help but carry out a new (political) experiment and walk on an untrodden path ... The right path is to create a framework of cooperative governance," he added.For the newly minted president, ensuring smooth cooperation with opposition parties is seen as pivotal, as their support is crucial in passing any big-ticket legislation to back his major policy initiatives.Moon's ruling Democratic Party currently holds 120 seats in the 299-seat parliament. By law, a contested bill can be sent to a plenary session for a vote only with the consent of at least 60 percent of the sitting lawmakers or 180 seats.Following his meeting with Chung, Jun met with DP leader Choo Mi-ae and floor leader Woo Sang-ho. He was also set to separately meet Chung Woo-taik, the acting leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party; Joo Seung-yong, the acting leader of the People's Party; and Joo Ho-young, the acting leader of the Bareun Party.Jun has also scheduled a meeting with Sim Sang-jeung, the leader of the progressive Justice Party, for Tuesday. (Yonhap)