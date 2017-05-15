N. Korean missile tech still far short of atmospheric re-entry: S. Korean military

North Korea seems to have yet to master a missile technology for "atmospheric re-entry," the key to developing an intercontinental ballistic missile, despite the success of its latest missile test, South Korea's military said Monday.



The North announced earlier in the day that it successfully carried out a newly developed mid-to-long range missile test on the weekend.





(Yonhap)

The missile flew 787 kilometers after reaching a maximum height of 2,111.5 km, it said.An official at the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that the North's claim is believed to be true, given related data collected by Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.Asked if it suggests the secretive North's missile is capable of soaring above the Earth's atmosphere and re-entering it, the JCS official said, "We believe chances (of it) are low." (Yonhap)