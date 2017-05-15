Cheong Wa Dae renews official webpage

The renewed version of Cheong Wa Dae's webpage (http://www.president.go.kr/) was open Sunday, Moon's fifth day as the nation's 19th president.
|Screen capture from Cheong Wa Dae's webpage as of May 14.
The main page shows Moon waving his hands to the audience during his inauguration ceremony held at the National Assembly on May 10, along with an excerpt from his speech.
"Starting from today, I will become a president for everyone. Even those who did not support me are my people, and I will serve them all alike. I dare to make a promise. This date -- May 10, 2017 -- will go down in history as the beginning of the genuine unity of the people," the message quoted Moon as saying at the inauguration.
The webpage also provides a corner where anybody may check on the president's key schedules and updates from the Blue House.
The operation of the presidential office's online communication channel had been suspended since March 13, in the wake of the former President Park Geun-hye's ouster upon impeachment.
The new Blue House also plans to restore its social network service channels, according to officials.
