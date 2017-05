The completion date for the world‘s tallest tower has been pushed back to 2019, a Saudi Arabian billionaire said, almost six years after launching the record-breaking project.Saudi‘s Jeddah Tower is to rise more than a kilometer, placing it above Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.The world‘s tallest artificial structure is the 828-meter-tall Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The second-tallest self-supporting structure and the tallest tower is the Tokyo Skytree.