VIXX seeks ‘Shangri-La’ with 5th anniversary project

But its concept for upcoming EP “Shangri-La/Paradise on Earth” is about its search for the fictional utopia, which the band says has a special meaning to them.
“To us, Shangri-La is when we are on stage. It’s when we communicate with the fans and share mutual love between each other. How we accomplish things one-by-one is our paradise,” said Leo during a press conference in Seoul on Sunday before the boy band’s concert.
|VIXX performs during a concert in Seoul on Sunday. (Jellyfish Entertainment)
The concert marked the beginning of VIXX’s fifth anniversary project, which will also include an exhibition of VIXX-related materials that covers what the members went through for the past five years.
“We started with nothing more than the name ‘VIXX,’ and here we are,” said band leader N. “I’ve looked at the photos (for the exhibition) and it’s really moving to see the passage of time from when we just had five fans to where we are now.”
The Friday-Sunday concerts were also the first times its new single “Shangri-La” has been performed in front of the fans.
|VIXX speaks during a concert in Seoul on Sunday. (Jellyfish Entertainment)
VIXX’s new EP has an overwhelming theme of what its agency Jellyfish Entertainment calls “oriental fantasy,” from traditional Korean costume hanbok to hand fans, and the sound of traditional Korean instrument gayageum in the tracks.
“I have said that I wanted to do an oriental concept, and I was confident that it would suit me perfectly. But after wearing hanbok, each member has their own charm,” said Hongbin.
“Of course, I am unrivaled in that aspect, but the concept suits other members as well,” he said with a laugh.
“The music doesn’t just have oriental elements. It also has those of pop music. I think you will find it refreshing when you enjoy it with our performance,” added Ravi.
The choreography was done by the Keone and Mari Madrid duo.
N said that while the original version did not have an “oriental theme,” dancers from Jellyfish and the band had a discussion to add a “Korean theme.”
“I think the results were satisfactory for both sides,” he said.
After wrapping up the three-day Seoul concert series, VIXX was to release EP “Shangri-La/Paradise on Earth” on Monday. That will be followed by exhibition “VIXX 0524,” which kicks off May 24 in Jongno, Seoul, and will continue until June 4.
The band will hold a concert in Busan on June 11.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)