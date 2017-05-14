Officials to discuss summit between Moon, Trump

South Korean presidential officials will meet a US delegation on Monday to discuss details for a summit between their leaders, according to a Cheong Wa Dae official.



The official told reporters Sunday that the US delegation, led by Matt Pottinger, senior director for East Asia at the National Security Council, and Allison Hooker, director for Korea at the NSC, will arrive in Seoul on Monday for a two-day visit.





Matt Pottinger, senior director for East Asia at the White House's National Security Council (Yonhap)

"As Presidents Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump mentioned during their phone conversation last week, we are going to meet the two officials from the US," said the local official.On top of laying out the groundwork for the summit, the two sides are believed to also discuss their North Korean policies, as the regime test-fired a missile from the northwestern city of Kusong on Sunday morning.For the Korean part, it is widely expected that the diplomacy and security task force led by Chung Eui-yong, a former South Korean ambassador to Geneva, will meet the delegation. (Yonhap)